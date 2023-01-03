The elected mayor of Copeland has called out Ed Miliband’s opposition to a new coal mine up in Cumbria, and invited him to debate the issue up in his home town that would actually enjoy the new jobs and improved livelihoods – away from Miliband’s North London metropolitan comrades. Independent Mayor Mike Starkie wrote to Miliband in the dying days of 2022, calling on him to visit the area and give him the opportunity to “articulate your views and that of your party” in front of Copeland residents.

“My unequivocal support for the mine remains and I look forward to the substantial number of modern jobs being created and, the millions of pounds of direct and indirect investment into Copeland.

“I am aware of Labour’s position regarding the mine, and I am also very aware that you have stated that a Labour government would seek to ensure the mine does not open and will instead deliver new green jobs that people in Cumbria deserve.

“I understand that you are planning to visit the area in the near future and would ask if you would consider joining me for a debate, attended exclusively by Copeland residents, to discuss our differing opinions. This would be a chance for you to articulate your views and that of your party.

“I will also set out why I am an avid supporter of the mine, and the many benefits it will bring to Copeland, Cumbria, and the UK.”