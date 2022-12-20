Tide of Public Opinion Turns Against Rail Unions mdi-fullscreen

As ASLEF has announced new train strikes on January 5th, to fall between already announced RMT strikes, public opinion has reacted to Mick Lynch’s Christmas disruption. Just 12% of voters hold a favourable view of the railway baron, compared to 28% who view him negatively.

According to YouGov, this unpopularity has also extended to rail strikes more generally. 49% of voters now oppose rail strikes whilst, by a margin of 5%, they also hold unions and not the Government responsible. That’s one less headache for Rishi Sunak…
mdi-tag-outline Data Guido Polling Trade Unions
mdi-account-multiple-outline Mick Lynch Rishi Sunak
mdi-timer December 20 2022 @ 12:52 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments