As ASLEF has announced new train strikes on January 5th, to fall between already announced RMT strikes, public opinion has reacted to Mick Lynch’s Christmas disruption. Just 12% of voters hold a favourable view of the railway baron, compared to 28% who view him negatively.

According to YouGov, this unpopularity has also extended to rail strikes more generally. 49% of voters now oppose rail strikes whilst, by a margin of 5%, they also hold unions and not the Government responsible. That’s one less headache for Rishi Sunak…