Keir Starmer on the Today Programme this morning was asked if rejoining the single market would boost economic growth. He said:

“No, at this stage I don’t think it would. And there’s no case for going back to the EU or going back into the single market. I do think there’s a case for a better Brexit… Do I think […] that going back into years of wrangling, years of uncertainty? No I don’t…”

He also once again dismissed the idea of letting Corbyn stand as a Labour candidate at the next election. Looks like Sir Keir has chosen war with the Twitterati first thing on a Monday…