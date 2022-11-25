Tories’ 2019 Election Star Standing Down After Just Five Years mdi-fullscreen

The Tories’ 2019 poster girl, Dehenna Davison, has announced she’s to stand down as an MP after just one term. Dehenna won her seat of Bishop Aukland in 2019, with a swing of 9.5%. However after a meagre five years in the Commons, Davison is to depart at the next election. The third Tory MP to announce they’re doing so…

Davison explains the reason she’s departing:

“For my whole adult life, I’ve dedicated the vast majority of my time to politics, and to help make people’s lives better. But, to be frank, it has meant I haven’t had anything like a normal life for a twenty-something.”

Dehenna is the third Tory MP to make such an announcement, after Chloe Smith and Will Wragg. It’s not like they’re leaving a sinking ship. At 25 points behind Labour, they’re on the ocean floor  

UPDATE: Dehenna isn’t the third Tory MP to have announced they’re standing down at all. List courtesy of Alex Wickham:

  1. Chloe Smith
  2. William Wragg
  3. Gary Streeter
  4. Nigel Adams
  5. Charles Walker
  6. Crispin Blunt
  7. Adam Afriyie
  8. Dehenna Davison
mdi-account-multiple-outline Dehenna Davison
mdi-timer November 25 2022 @ 16:04 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments