Mordaunt Mauls SNP Democracy Deniers

Penny Mordaunt has again used a despatch box outing to leave opposition members calling for an ambulance.

Yesterday afternoon, her seemingly-innocent gaze turned away from her usual Labour victims to the SNP’s Deidre Brock. The Leader of the House recalled the way the SNP turned their back on the 2014 Independence poll result, and their disdain for democracy when voting against an EU referendum:

“SNP Members try to paint themselves as the defenders of democracy, despite ignoring the result of the referendum and despite their voting to deny the people of Scotland and the whole UK their say on whether to be part of the EU – I have brought that Hansard with me, too. I remind the House that the SNP was the only party to vote against the EU referendum.”

Ouch…