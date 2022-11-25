In the last couple of weeks, MPs on the floor of the House have declared the following institutions, systems and professions to be broken:

The Home Office, the asylum system, business rates, the housing market, the rental market, the mortgage market, criminal defence solicitors, the NHS, the pound, the money, the visa and immigration system, Britain.

The Opposition will be using their statistics to criticise the long-running Government. Is it possible that at least some of these things may actually be broken? These 20 facts and fact-like assertions will mean different things to different observers, but taken together they make optimistic cheerfulness a little bit harder for all.