Every winner at last night’s Spectator Parliamentarian awards gave a decent speech, though Guido tips his hat to Theresa May for bringing the house down with this one. No wonder she was up there to accept the award for “Speech of the Year”.

“Piers told the story of having spoken to me for 20 minutes at a Spectator party, gone home, and said he couldn’t remember a single thing I had told him. I don’t know if it’s any consolation, Piers, but I couldn’t remember a single thing you asked me… indeed I don’t remember speaking to you at all.

Of course that hasn’t stopped him from constantly asking me to do an interview. But I guess that’s just because it’s hard to get guests on TalkTV.”