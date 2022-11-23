WATCH: Hancock Kicks Back With Karaoke and Outlasts Boy George

Yet again Matt Hancock has been unburdened with the tribulations of Bushtucker trials, and has been making the most of his time under the jungle sun. Yesterday Matt lounged around the pool whilst indulging his campmates in anecdotes about his family’s business troubles. He ventured to the Jungle Arms pub where, much to viewers’ misfortune, he showcased his ‘singing’ voice yet again. After a duet with Boy George, he was even forced into an embarrassing apology, saying “I murdered one of the high notes, I’m sorry”. Matt has no excuse for this, he’s well-versed in karaoke…

The good times didn’t end there for Matt. Tory MPs will be pleased to hear he has now outlasted Boy George in the Jungle…