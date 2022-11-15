WATCH: Matt Struggles With Snakes in Confined Coffin

After Guido reported Matt’s dream of an extended luxury hotel stay, he has been back in reality in yet another bush-tucker trial.

Today he was bundled into a coffin and commissioned to hunt for keys in the dark to unlock stars. Whilst surrounded by snakes. He managed a middling 7 of 11, though did stay surprisingly calm considering snakes had been one of his major fears. To be fair, as an MP he should be used to snake-infested spaces.

Ant and Dec also got involved in some entry-level satire, joking about whether Matt would outlast a lettuce in his time as camp leader.



The show ended with a positive first for Matt. He won’t be facing tomorrow’s trial: the Angel of Agony…