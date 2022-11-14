WATCH: Matt Eats a Hancock, Gets Stung by a Scorpion and Wins Leadership Contest

It’s been a busy weekend for Matt Hancock. Since our last update he’s partaken in three bush-tucker trials, involving exploits as eclectic as eating a penis, being lunged at by a snake and getting tarred and feathered. That’s an average Tuesday for Jamie Wallis…

Matt’s camp life has also not been quiet. The former Health Secretary was left screaming in pain as he was stung by a scorpion. He also opened up to his campmates, making an emotional confession that “what I’m really looking for is a bit of forgiveness”. Finally, Matt was able to achieve something he’s been dreaming of for years. He won a leadership contest.