Another howler from the arbiters of truth over in the BBC “Reality Check” team this morning, as they explain in detail just how much nurses are paid and why they are striking… only to claim Gillian Keegan is the Health Secretary:

Must’ve come as a bit of a shock to Steve Barclay, who last time Guido checked, remains in post. Admittedly politics moves quickly nowadays. The article has since been hastily corrected – always keeps the receipts…