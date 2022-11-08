Gavin Williamson has resigned as Minister without Portfolio amid two separate probes into his ‘dark arts’ conduct during his tenure as Chief Whip. Shown the door by three Prime Ministers…

“Prime Minister,

As you know, there is an ongoing complaints process concerning text messages I sent to a colleague. I am complying with this process and have apologised to the recipient for those messages.

Since then, there have been other allegations made about my past conduct. I refute the characterisation of these claims, but I recognise these are becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing for the British people.

I have therefore decided to step back from government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is underway and clear my name of any wrongdoing.

It is with real sadness that I tender my resignation, but I want to take this opportunity to offer my full and total support from the back benches. I am incredibly proud to have worked with you in government over the last few years and during the campaign.”

Gavin’s gone…

UPDATE: Rishi’s response: