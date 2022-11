Rishi Sunak has followed where Liz Truss left off and has already made a major U-Turn. On Twitter this morning the Prime Minister announced he would be attending COP27 after all. He added:

“There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables. That is why I will attend @COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow’s legacy of building a secure and sustainable future”

Off to a flyer…