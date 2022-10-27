Laurence Fox in Talks for Permanent GB News Show mdi-fullscreen

Guido can reveal that Laurence Fox is to get a permanent spot on GB News. While details haven’t yet been finalised, Guido hears he’s being considered for a weekly show after impressing the top brass when covering for Farage earlier this month, pulling in impressive views not least for his exclusive interview with Trump. The early suggestion is he’s being eyed up for a Friday slot, although it’s not yet confirmed. Mercy Muroki announced she’s leaving the channel earlier today, so there is at least one vacancy up for grabs…
