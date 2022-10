It’s the electoral comeback of the century: Anna Soubry has won her election to the Bar Council. Guido first revealed she was wooing her learned friends with claims of “experience and connections in Parliament” earlier this month, and it looks like they actually bought it. She will now serve as a self-employed junior on the 2023 Bar Council of England and Wales. Guido’s not convinced though. Perhaps we some sort of second confirmatory vote, just to be sure…