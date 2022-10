Yet another voice has weighed in on Liz’s future: Hollywood megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Speaking to On Demand Entertainment, the wrestler-turned-actor backed the idea of a “Prime Minister Johnson” – quickly clarifying that he’d do the job himself, rather than, well, the “other” Johnson who’s already had a go.

At this point, at least half the Tory MPs would probably back him. Looks like Liz is really stuck between a Rock and a hard place…