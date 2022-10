Multiple MPs tell Guido and The Sun that Wendy Morton is out as Chief Whip. More to come…

UPDATE: Guido understands the deputy Chief Whip, Craig Whittaker, has gone as well.

Five days ago Tom Newton Dunn revealed Liz had wanted to sack the Chief Whip, only being stopped by Therese Coffey. Where was Therese this evening?

UPDATE 21:45: Steve Baker says he has it from the horses’ mouth that neither the Chief Whip or her Deputy have resigned.