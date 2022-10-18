In Full: The MPs Set to Lose Their Seats on Current Polls

On Sunday the Trades Union Congress announced the striking results of their MRP poll conducted with Opinium, predicting a 411-seat Labour landslide. The results were pored over by SW1’s Twitter pundits and sent shivers down the spines of Tory MPs.

Although The Guardian published the names of Cabinet ministers to lose out, Guido has done the public service duty of digging through the data to put the names to each constituency that switched hands in the poll. Strap yourself in, it’s a long list…

Amongst the most notable losses to the Tory backbenches are Matt Hancock, Priti Patel, Michael Gove, Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps, Douglas Ross and Iain Duncan Smith. The Conservatives also lose most of their inroads to the “red wall” including Lee Anderson, Dehenna Davison and Brendan Clarke-Smith. Boris Johnson is set to lose his seat, he’ll be relieved Reigate remains blue…

Read the full list below:

SNP to Labour

Alison Thewliss

Anne McLaughlin

Anum Qaisar-Javed

Chris Stephens

David Linden

Hannah Bardell

Martyn Day

Owen Thompson

Ronnie Cowan

Stephen Flynn

Steven Bonnar

SNP to Liberal Democrat:

Amy Callaghan

Liberal Democrat to Labour

Helen Morgan

Now for the Conservative MPs, Ctrl-F might be useful…

Conservative to SNP

Alister Jack

Andrew Bowie

David Mundell

Douglas Ross

John Lamont

Conservative to Liberal Democrat:

Alex Chalk

Angela Richardson

Anthony Browne

Bim Afolami

Caroline Ansell

Caroline Noakes

Derek Thomas

Dominic Raab

Duncan Baker

Elliot Colburn

James Heappey

Jeremy Hunt

John Howell

John Redwood

Johnathan Lord

Lucy Frazer

Luke Hall

Marcus Fysh

Maria Caulfield

Mary Robinson

Michael Gove

Paul Beresford

Paul Scully

Rebecca Pow

Stephen Hammond

Steve Brine

William Wragg

Conservative to Labour:

Aaron Bell

Alec Shelbrooke

Alexander Stafford

Alok Sharma

Alun Cairns

Amanda Milling

Amanda Solloway

Andrea Jenkyns

Andrea Leadsom

Andrew Bridgen

Andrew Lewer

Andrew Murrison

Andrew Rosindell

Andrew Selous

Andy Carter

Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Antony Higginbotham

Ben Bradley

Ben Everitt

Bill Cash

Bob Blackman

Bob Neill

Bob Seely

Boris Johnson

Brandon Lewis

Brendan Clarke-Smith

Cherilyn Mackrory

Chloe Smith

Chris Clarkson

Chris Green

Chris Philp

Chris Skidmore

Conor Burns

Craig Mackinlay

Craig Tracey

Craig Whittaker

Damien Moore

Daniel Kawczynski

Daniel Poulter

Danny Kruger

Darren Henry

David Davies

David Johnston

David Morris

David Rutley

Dean Russel

Dehenna Davison

Eddie Hughes

Edward Argar

Felicity Buchan

Gary Sambrook

George Eustice

George Freeman

Graham Brady

Grant Shapps

Guy Opperman

Heather Wheeler

Henry Smith

Holly Mumby-Croft

Iain Duncan Smith

Iain Stewart

Ian Levy

Jack Brereton

Jack Lopresti

Jackie Doyle-Price

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Young

Jake Berry

James Cartlidge

James Daly

James Davies

James Duddridge

James Morris

James Sunderland

James Wild

Jamie Wallis

Jane Hunt

Jane Stevenson

Jason McCartney

Jeremy Wright

Jerome Mayhew

Jesse Norman

Jill Mortimer

Jo Churchill

Jo Gideon

John Glen

John Stevenson

Johnathan Djangoly

Jonathan Gullis

Julian Sturdy

Julie Marson

Justin Tomlinson

Karen Bradley

Karl McCartney

Kate Griffiths

Katherine Fletcher

Kieran Mullan

Lee Anderson

Lee Rowley

Leo Docherty

Lia Nici

Liam Fox

Lucy Allan

Maggie Throup

Marco Longhi

Marcus Jones

Mark Eastwood

Mark Fletcher

Mark Garnier

Mark Harper

Mark Jenkinson

Mark Logan

Mark Pawsey

Mark Pritchard

Mark Spencer

Matt Hancock

Matt Vickers

Matthew Offord

Michael Ellis

Mike Penning

Mims Davies

Miriam Cates

Nadine Dorries

Natalie Elphicke

Neil O’Brien

Nicholas Fletcher

Nicola Richards

Nigel Mills

Oliver Dowden

Oliver Heald

Paul Bristow

Paul Howell

Paul Maynard

Pauline Latham

Peter Aldous

Peter Bottomley

Peter Gibson

Philip Davies

Philip Hollobone

Priti Patel

Rachel Maclean

Richard Bacon

Richard Drax

Richard Fuller

Richard Graham

Richard Holden

Rob Butler

Rob Roberts

Robbie Moore

Robert Buckland

Robert Goodwill

Robert Halfon

Robert Jenrick

Robert Largan

Robin Millar

Robin Walker

Royston Smith

Ruth Edwards

Sally-Ann Hart

Saqib Bhatti

Sara Britcliffe

Sarah Atherton

Scott Benton

Shailesh Vara

Shaun Bailey

Simon Baynes

Simon Clarke

Simon Fell

Simon Hart

Siobhan Baillie

Stephen Crabb

Stephen McPartland

Stephen Metcalfe

Steve Double

Steven Baker

Steven Bonnar

Stuart Anderson

Stuart Andrew

Suzanne Webb

Theo Clarke

Theresa Villiers

Therese Coffey

Tim Loughton

Tobias Elwood

Tom Pursglove

Tom Randall

Trudy Harrison

Victoria Prentis

Virginia Crosbie

Will Quince

In news that will disappoint very few: Chris Pincher, Rob Roberts, Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill are all also set to lose their seats to Labour. Co-conspirators can get the full numbers for themselves here…