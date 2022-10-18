In Full: The MPs Set to Lose Their Seats on Current Polls
On Sunday the Trades Union Congress announced the striking results of their MRP poll conducted with Opinium, predicting a 411-seat Labour landslide. The results were pored over by SW1’s Twitter pundits and sent shivers down the spines of Tory MPs.
Although The Guardian published the names of Cabinet ministers to lose out, Guido has done the public service duty of digging through the data to put the names to each constituency that switched hands in the poll. Strap yourself in, it’s a long list…
Amongst the most notable losses to the Tory backbenches are Matt Hancock, Priti Patel, Michael Gove, Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps, Douglas Ross and Iain Duncan Smith. The Conservatives also lose most of their inroads to the “red wall” including Lee Anderson, Dehenna Davison and Brendan Clarke-Smith. Boris Johnson is set to lose his seat, he’ll be relieved Reigate remains blue…
Read the full list below:
SNP to Labour
- Alison Thewliss
- Anne McLaughlin
- Anum Qaisar-Javed
- Chris Stephens
- David Linden
- Hannah Bardell
- Martyn Day
- Owen Thompson
- Ronnie Cowan
- Stephen Flynn
- Steven Bonnar
SNP to Liberal Democrat:
Liberal Democrat to Labour
Now for the Conservative MPs, Ctrl-F might be useful…
Conservative to SNP
- Alister Jack
- Andrew Bowie
- David Mundell
- Douglas Ross
- John Lamont
Conservative to Liberal Democrat:
- Alex Chalk
- Angela Richardson
- Anthony Browne
- Bim Afolami
- Caroline Ansell
- Caroline Noakes
- Derek Thomas
- Dominic Raab
- Duncan Baker
- Elliot Colburn
- James Heappey
- Jeremy Hunt
- John Howell
- John Redwood
- Johnathan Lord
- Lucy Frazer
- Luke Hall
- Marcus Fysh
- Maria Caulfield
- Mary Robinson
- Michael Gove
- Paul Beresford
- Paul Scully
- Rebecca Pow
- Stephen Hammond
- Steve Brine
- William Wragg
Conservative to Labour:
- Aaron Bell
- Alec Shelbrooke
- Alexander Stafford
- Alok Sharma
- Alun Cairns
- Amanda Milling
- Amanda Solloway
- Andrea Jenkyns
- Andrea Leadsom
- Andrew Bridgen
- Andrew Lewer
- Andrew Murrison
- Andrew Rosindell
- Andrew Selous
- Andy Carter
- Anne-Marie Trevelyan
- Antony Higginbotham
- Ben Bradley
- Ben Everitt
- Bill Cash
- Bob Blackman
- Bob Neill
- Bob Seely
- Boris Johnson
- Brandon Lewis
- Brendan Clarke-Smith
- Cherilyn Mackrory
- Chloe Smith
- Chris Clarkson
- Chris Green
- Chris Philp
- Chris Skidmore
- Conor Burns
- Craig Mackinlay
- Craig Tracey
- Craig Whittaker
- Damien Moore
- Daniel Kawczynski
- Daniel Poulter
- Danny Kruger
- Darren Henry
- David Davies
- David Johnston
- David Morris
- David Rutley
- Dean Russel
- Dehenna Davison
- Eddie Hughes
- Edward Argar
- Felicity Buchan
- Gary Sambrook
- George Eustice
- George Freeman
- Graham Brady
- Grant Shapps
- Guy Opperman
- Heather Wheeler
- Henry Smith
- Holly Mumby-Croft
- Iain Duncan Smith
- Iain Stewart
- Ian Levy
- Jack Brereton
- Jack Lopresti
- Jackie Doyle-Price
- Jacob Rees-Mogg
- Jacob Young
- Jake Berry
- James Cartlidge
- James Daly
- James Davies
- James Duddridge
- James Morris
- James Sunderland
- James Wild
- Jamie Wallis
- Jane Hunt
- Jane Stevenson
- Jason McCartney
- Jeremy Wright
- Jerome Mayhew
- Jesse Norman
- Jill Mortimer
- Jo Churchill
- Jo Gideon
- John Glen
- John Stevenson
- Johnathan Djangoly
- Jonathan Gullis
- Julian Sturdy
- Julie Marson
- Justin Tomlinson
- Karen Bradley
- Karl McCartney
- Kate Griffiths
- Katherine Fletcher
- Kieran Mullan
- Lee Anderson
- Lee Rowley
- Leo Docherty
- Lia Nici
- Liam Fox
- Lucy Allan
- Maggie Throup
- Marco Longhi
- Marcus Jones
- Mark Eastwood
- Mark Fletcher
- Mark Garnier
- Mark Harper
- Mark Jenkinson
- Mark Logan
- Mark Pawsey
- Mark Pritchard
- Mark Spencer
- Matt Hancock
- Matt Vickers
- Matthew Offord
- Michael Ellis
- Mike Penning
- Mims Davies
- Miriam Cates
- Nadine Dorries
- Natalie Elphicke
- Neil O’Brien
- Nicholas Fletcher
- Nicola Richards
- Nigel Mills
- Oliver Dowden
- Oliver Heald
- Paul Bristow
- Paul Howell
- Paul Maynard
- Pauline Latham
- Peter Aldous
- Peter Bottomley
- Peter Gibson
- Philip Davies
- Philip Hollobone
- Priti Patel
- Rachel Maclean
- Richard Bacon
- Richard Drax
- Richard Fuller
- Richard Graham
- Richard Holden
- Rob Butler
- Rob Roberts
- Robbie Moore
- Robert Buckland
- Robert Goodwill
- Robert Halfon
- Robert Jenrick
- Robert Largan
- Robin Millar
- Robin Walker
- Royston Smith
- Ruth Edwards
- Sally-Ann Hart
- Saqib Bhatti
- Sara Britcliffe
- Sarah Atherton
- Scott Benton
- Shailesh Vara
- Shaun Bailey
- Simon Baynes
- Simon Clarke
- Simon Fell
- Simon Hart
- Siobhan Baillie
- Stephen Crabb
- Stephen McPartland
- Stephen Metcalfe
- Steve Double
- Steven Baker
- Steven Bonnar
- Stuart Anderson
- Stuart Andrew
- Suzanne Webb
- Theo Clarke
- Theresa Villiers
- Therese Coffey
- Tim Loughton
- Tobias Elwood
- Tom Pursglove
- Tom Randall
- Trudy Harrison
- Victoria Prentis
- Virginia Crosbie
- Will Quince
In news that will disappoint very few: Chris Pincher, Rob Roberts, Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill are all also set to lose their seats to Labour. Co-conspirators can get the full numbers for themselves here…