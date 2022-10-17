Reigate Could Prove Safe Haven for Boris

Rumours persist that Boris is on the hunt for a new safe seat at the next election. After Nadine Dorries shot down the Mirror’s claim that the former PM would be parachuted into her Mid-Bedfordshire constituency with Nadine ascending to The Lords, a new option has emerged: Reigate. It’s currently held by Crispin Blunt, who’s already announced he’s stepping down. Guido hears rumours are swirling within the Reigate constituency association that it’s a strong contender to save the former PM from an all-but-inevitable election defeat should he stay in Uxbridge. Not only did Blunt win a comfortable 18,310 majority in 2019, it was also previously floated as an option for Boris back when he was London Mayor…