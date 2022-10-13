Rees-Mogg Backs Solar Projects After Guido Reveals Mum’s Side Hustle

Yesterday, Guido reported on how Liz’s plan to ban solar projects on farmland might cause a bit of a headache for Jacob Rees-Mogg… given his mother is a part-owner of 150 lovely acres of Somerset which is set to house a gigantic solar farm. A nice little money-spinner, if Liz allows spades to hit the ground…

Now Jacob has published an open letter in – of all places – the Guardian, assuring us he’s “no green energy sceptic“, and throwing his weight behind more low-cost solar projects:

“We are exploring options to support low-cost finance to help householders with the upfront costs of solar installation, permitted development rights to support deployment of more small-scale solar in commercial settings and designing performance standards to further encourage renewables, including solar PV, in new homes and buildings.”

The Guardian claims Mogg described Liz’s plan to ban solar development of farmland as “unConservative“. It would also be pretty inconvenient for his mother…