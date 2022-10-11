TalkTV’s Primetime Relaunch Flops, Beaten By GB News in Every Slot

TalkTV kicked off its big relaunch last night, with Tom Newton Dunn put out to pasture in the 10pm slot and Jeremy Kyle drafted in as Piers Morgan’s warm-up man. Someone’s got to do it, after all.

How’d it go? Well…

GB News continues to pummel them in every slot. At 7pm, Farage took in 87,300 viewers to Kyle’s 22,200. Mark Steyn scored 65,600 viewers compared to Piers Morgan’s 27,800. And finally at 9pm Dan Wootton soared to 96,100, against Tom Newton Dunn’s groundbreaking new show, First Edition which debuted to just 3,900 – clearly viewers keen to witness television history. GB News also beat Sky News over primetime. Things can only get better. Or, alternatively, not…