Government Spaffs Another £300,000 on Diversity Tsars
It’s been about three weeks since the government last opened the taxpayer’s wallet to hire more diversity tsars – so right on time, they’re back at it. Anyone who just missed out last time, look below. There’s plenty up for grabs.
- The Home Office is searching for a new Deputy Director of Diversity and Inclusion Reform, responsible for directing and shaping “the existing team comprising circa 20 staff”. Yes, 20. The chosen candidate could net up to £85,000…
- The UK Health Security Agency needs another Senior Diversity and Inclusion Advisor, expected to deliver “Inclusive Recruitment training, Let’s Talk about Race sessions, corporate induction and presenting on other new and emerging topics.” Do a decent job and you could earn £45,998…
- The Government Internal Audit Agency also needs a Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Advisor. Tough work, all for £53,324…
- The House of Lords needs both a Head of Inclusion and Diversity and an Inclusion and Diversity Manager, where the pair will somehow “help us attract, retain and develop our skilled workforce” by “understanding” inclusion and diversity. £66,440 and £32,085 up for grabs respectively…
- Even HM Prison and Probation Service need two Diversity and Inclusion Advisors… for some reason. Help make prison life more diverse and inclusive for convicts and earn £38,184 a year…
- Finally, DWP are looking for a Diversity and Inclusion: Assurance, Governance and Evaluation Work Strand Lead. If you think you’re the person to deliver deliver “significant results within [DWP’s] Diversity and Inclusion agenda” apply and earn up to £41,480…
If all these posts were filled at the top salary level, that would cost the taxpayer £334,255 per year. Elliot Keck, investigations campaign manager at the TaxPayers’ Alliance, adds:
“Right-on roles are still out of control across the public sector. Warm words to ditch diversity demagogues during the leadership campaign have clearly fallen on deaf ears in Whitehall. Ministers need to get a grip on these non-jobs.”
During the leadership race, Liz promised to do exactly that, by fighting “left-wing groupthink in government” and offering “value“. No luck so far…