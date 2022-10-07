Leicester Labour Wheel Out Keith Vaz

Jim- sorry Keith, Vaz can’t seem to keep himself out of the political limelight. Following Guido’s prior reporting that Vaz was plotting a Westminster return, he’s now been wheeled out by Leicester Labour to promote a city council candidate. Vaz has been featured on a number of leaflets, emphasising his credentials as the “longest serving Asian origin MP”. The class-A hypocrite is probably not someone the community should be proud of…

Vaz is quoted on the leaflets saying local candidate Rajul Tejura will “fight hard” for Leicester residents. Not as hard as… well you know the rest. The fact that Vaz’s endorsement would help any candidate surprises Guido. Though maybe it shouldn’t considering the calibre of his replacement…