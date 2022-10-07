MPs Warned to Protect Personal Info After Massive Data Leak

Parliament’s cyber experts have just warned all MPs to better protect their private info following the Mail on Sunday’s story revealing a massive data breach of senior ministers’ personal phone numbers and passwords, all available on the web to anyone willing to cough up just £6.49. Including the private numbers of the PM, the Foreign Secretary and the Chancellor…

In an email sent this afternoon by Alison Giles and Mark Harbord, Parliament’s Director of Security and the Director of Cyber Security respectively, Members are encouraged to “[follow] online security best practice” and warned that the “risk of attacks by social engineering is also greater if an individual’s personal data are widely available online”. Although they do try to calm nerves a bit by insisting some of the data is “out-of-date”…

