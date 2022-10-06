Huw Edwards Considering Post-Coronation BBC Departure

Huw Edwards could leave the BBC as soon as June 2023, after he told the Mail he was “considering his options”. The claim from a BBC source came after the stalwart presenter was photographed at the Global HQ in Leicester Square last month, with a Global source suggesting the current rumour in the building is he could be eyeing up a Classic FM gig. A convenient papping and very open response to the Mail’s questions. Presumably, Huw is using both in his wage negotiations with the BBC…

A BBC source who worked on the channel’s funeral coverage says there’s a ‘general feeling’ inside the corporation that it’s the date being eyed up by Edwards, whose departure would leave a big gap, among other things, in the BBC’s landmark election night coverage – not least after the departure of David Dimbleby in 2017. At this rate we’ll be listening to Amol Rajan read out the 2024 exit poll…