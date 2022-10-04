“NHS Shouldn’t Resuscitate Tories”

Last night Jeremy Vine had a well balanced show on Channel 5 “Britain on the Brink” which Guido missed. Just as well for his blood pressure given the above highlight. It appears the caring left have moved on from never kissing Tories to watching them die in front of them.

Miranda Hughes describes herself as a “European, anti-Tory nurse. Mum. Cat appreciator. Amdram queen. Repeat dieter and food lover”. The nurse seems not only to be an expert on the appropriate clinical treatment of Tories, on Question Time she revealed her expertise on post-Brexit global perceptions of Britain. The complete package…