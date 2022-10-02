NEW: ‘Birmingham is a Dump’ Young Tory Has Membership Suspended

In the Hyatt bar last night, one of the main topics of gossip was the young Tory member who’d been slammed on social media, including by Andy Street, for describing Birmingham as a “dump”. Daniel Grainger eventually deleted the post and put up an apology, claiming the tweet had been posted after an attempted mugging as he arrived in the city. West Midlands Mayor Andy Street told Grainger to go home and to “take anyone with the same views with you”.

Guido can reveal that CCHQ has now suspended Daniel Grainger of his party membership pending an investigation; not over his social media posting yesterday, but rather a tweet from 2019 that led to accusations of Islamaphobia.

A cracking start to conference – we didn’t even have to wait for young Tories to get drunk before we got a swathe of embarrassing headlines…