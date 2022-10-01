David Lammy to Deliver On Air LBC Apology to Mark Fullbrook

Guido hears David Lammy is to deliver a grovelling on air apology tomorrow to Downing Street Chief-of-Staff Mark Fullbrook after accusing him of vote rigging in Puerto Rico, something of which nobody has accused him. Guido hears LBC’s boss Tom Cheal ordered Lammy to apologise after m’learned friends got in touch over the wild claims. Odd since Lammy correctly said Fullbrook is a witness to an FBI investigation regarding Puerto Rico and is engaging voluntarily with the US authorities. Did everyone lose their minds last week?