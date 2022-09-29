BBC World Service Sacking Nearly 400 Staff in Cost-Cutting Restructure

The BBC has announced it’s moving the World Service – its international broadcaster – to a ‘digital-first’ model, which will see around 382 sackings and multiple TV and radio programmes cancelled. Making an overall saving of £30 million…

The BBC announced the enormous cost-cutting measures today, having already told many of their journalists to relocate out of the UK. The corporation confirmed its Arabic and Persian radio channels will be closed permanently, while a new “China unit” based in London will be created to tell “the global story of China to the world”. Liliane Landor, BBC World Service Director claims it’s all about “expanding [the BBC’s] digital services”…

“The role of the BBC has never been more crucial worldwide. The BBC is trusted by hundreds of millions of people for fair and impartial news, especially in countries where this is in short supply. We help people in times of crisis. We will continue to bring the best journalism to audiences in English and more than 40 languages, as well as increasing the impact and influence of our journalism by making our stories go further.”

The only problem is this has to get past the unions first. Good luck…