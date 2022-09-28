Scholar’s Sacking Disrupts Bojo’s Resignation Honours

Guido’s still looking forward to seeing the details of Boris’s resignation honours; current rumours include a knighthood for Guto Harri, and peerages for Nadine Dorries, Paul Dacre and Nigel Adams. While we’re not expecting the honours for another month or so, it looks like Boris’s chums may have to wait a while longer before they receive their gongs.

It turns out Kwasi Kwarteng’s excellent decision to sack Treasury Permanent Secretary Tom Scholar didn’t just affect Whitehall’s economic outlook. A Cabinet Office update today reveals Scholar’s also lost his job as chairman of the main honours committee, the top body in charge of reviewing nominations.

The i previously reported Scholar was “keeping a close eye” on Boris’s honour nominations before being sent to the Palace to avoid embarrassing the Queen. There’s now a vacancy as the body’s chairman, with the government’s website merely saying it remains “to be confirmed.” Hopefully they can sort a replacement out quickly – Nadine needs to book an ermine fitting…