Pidcock Aims to Pocket Stamp Duty Savings and Property Profits

Former Corbynista MP, think tank boss and ‘future leader of the Labour Party’ Laura Pidcock is wasting no time in making the most of Kwasi’s sweeping programme of tax cuts. The short-lived shadow cabinet minister has just put her house on the market, conveniently coinciding with reductions to stamp duty thresholds. Whoever purchases Pidcock’s pad will only be paying £5,000 in stamp duty and wouldn’t need to pay anything if they were a first-time buyer. That’s a saving of £2,500…

Of course, Laura won’t be making the savings herself, though it should encourage buyer interest and she will likely be benefitting from it on wherever she buys next. Considering the value of her property has risen by £115,000, she shouldn’t do too badly out of the move…

For interested co-conspirators, the property is a detached three bed, two bath. It comes with a double garage, so plenty of room for foot-crushing SUV’s.

Laura’s bookshelves are adorned with a raised fist statuette and all the expected left-wing required reading, including “Red Ellen”, about socialist trailblazer Ellen Wilkinson, a book titled “Join a Trade Union” and a Corbyn biography. Was living through it not enough?

The property has an energy rating of D, so clearly room for improvement with a Green New Deal…