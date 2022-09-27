Clean Bandit’s Ex-Violinist Joins Labour PAd List

There’s no place Labour advisers would Rather Be than Guido’s new PAd list. For all the hacks, wonks and politicos asking How Will I Know all the latest movements over in Labour land, look no further. It’s a fluid list that’ll be updated frequently, and co-conspirators have already been in touch with a couple of helpful updates missing from the initial spreadsheet:

Caitlin Prowle with Yvette Cooper

Andy Haldane with Lisa Nandy

Neil Amin-Smith with Rachel Reeves

This is the same Neil Amin-Smith who once played the violin for Clean Bandit, although as Chopper points out, he quit the band before they headlined Labour Live for Jeremy Corbyn. So now we have Edmund from the Chronicles of Narnia advising the government, and Clean Bandit’s ex-violinist advising the opposition.

Any other showbiz names making the move to SW1 should get in touch at team@order-order.com. Find the PAd list at order-order.com/pads or below: