The PAd List

Guido’s long-running SpAd list has become so ubiquitous in SW1 that even No.10 tell hacks to use it, rather than publishing a list themselves. Now, Guido’s doing the same for Labour. Political Advisers (PAds) are the opposition’s taxpayer-funded equivalent. This list is what it says on the tin: an easy to use round-up of all the advisers and bag carriers on Labour Party payroll. Given polls suggest Labour are now closer to power than we’ve seen since 2010, Guido thought he might as well get ahead of the curve…

As per the SpAd list, any updates, omissions or corrections should be sent to team@order-order.com. Find it at order-order.com/pads or below: