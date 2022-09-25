Go Big or Go Into Opposition: 2.5% Growth Target Decides Next Election

“Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will struggle to hit his target of boosting annual UK economic growth to 2.5%” writes the FT’s Chris Giles in an article that is representative of much of the broadsheet commentary since Friday, with the honourable exception of the Telegraph. Starmer is, at the time of this going to pixel, not planning to reverse Kwasi’s tax cuts or the now cancelled tax rises he’d already opposed, with the result that the Labour Party is quibbling with very little of the changes. It boils down primarily to their rejection of the abolition of the 45% rate bringing the top rate of income tax down to 42.5% (including NI). This has a revenue impact of some £625 million out of £26 billion in tax savings for 2022/23. Starmer’s Labour Party is not opposing the tax cuts in general.

So the the dividing line between the parties is: Will “new era” economics work and crank growth up to 2.5% before the next election?

Rachel Reeves and the assembled hardline-centrists of the broadsheet punditry, plus all the orthodox economists they like quoting in their articles from the IFS, Institute for Big Government and not forgetting Torsten Bell with his distribution charts, say no. Kwasi and Liz say it will work. It won’t surprise co-conspirators that Guido thinks it is less of a gamble than the BBC’s Faisal Islam reckons. Barring oil going to $300 or some other catastrophe, it is far more likely to work than the doomsters would have you believe. If Kwasi and Liz fail to hit the 2.5% target they have set for themselves, they will deservedly lose the next election. The choice now is pull out all the stops and go for growth, or go into opposition…