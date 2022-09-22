Truss Vows to Get Tough on Rail Strikers with New Walkout Laws

Liz Truss has returned fire on the militant unions with a vow to clamp down on repeated rail strikes, promising new laws to provide a minimum level of service and keep the trains running on time amid further walkouts. Speaking last night from New York, Truss warned she will take immediate action to stop the unions from derailing the country:

“My message is: I want this country to be successful. And that means people being able to get to work, people being able to get on with their business, people being able to move projects forward […] There’s no doubt we’re facing tough times as a country. I want to take a constructive approach with the unions, but I would tell them to get back to work […] there are a number of the EU regulations that are not working for Britain and that we need to do things differently.”

Truss also insisted the government is on track to tear up the remaining EU laws on the UK statute books by the end of 2023. Although not quite in time to stop walkouts spoiling the fun next week at Tory conference…