Liz Resumes Ministerial Appointments After Mourning Period

Government appointments have resumed after the end of the mourning period.

The following have been appointed to new posts:

Baroness Neville-Rolfe DBE CMG as a Minister of State in the Cabinet Office;

Lord Sharpe of Epsom OBE as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Home Office;

Baroness Scott of Bybrook OBE as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities;

Lord Kamall as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Meanwhile the following have been re-appointed: