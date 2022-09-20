Liz Resumes Ministerial Appointments After Mourning Period
Government appointments have resumed after the end of the mourning period.
The following have been appointed to new posts:
- Baroness Neville-Rolfe DBE CMG as a Minister of State in the Cabinet Office;
- Lord Sharpe of Epsom OBE as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Home Office;
- Baroness Scott of Bybrook OBE as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities;
- Lord Kamall as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
Meanwhile the following have been re-appointed:
- Baroness Goldie DL as a Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence;
- Lord Bellamy KC as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice;
- Lord Callanan as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy;
- Baroness Barran MBE as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Education;
- Baroness Vere of Norbiton as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Transport;
- Lord Caine as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Northern Ireland Office;
- Lord Stewart of Dirleton KC as Advocate General for Scotland;
- Rt Hon Earl Howe GBE as Deputy Leader of the House of Lords.