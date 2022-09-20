Liz Resumes Ministerial Appointments After Mourning Period

Government appointments have resumed after the end of the mourning period.

The following have been appointed to new posts:

  • Baroness Neville-Rolfe DBE CMG as a Minister of State in the Cabinet Office;
  • Lord Sharpe of Epsom OBE as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Home Office;
  • Baroness Scott of Bybrook OBE as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities;
  • Lord Kamall as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Meanwhile the following have been re-appointed:

  • Baroness Goldie DL as a Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence;
  • Lord Bellamy KC as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice;
  • Lord Callanan as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy;
  • Baroness Barran MBE as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Education;
  • Baroness Vere of Norbiton as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Transport;
  • Lord Caine as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Northern Ireland Office;
  • Lord Stewart of Dirleton KC as Advocate General for Scotland;
  • Rt Hon Earl Howe GBE as Deputy Leader of the House of Lords.
