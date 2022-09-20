LISTEN: Donelan “Reexamining Business Case” for Channel 4 Sale

It’s back to business as usual in SW1, with Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan kicking off the morning media round to admit the government is pumping the brakes on the planned sale of Channel 4 to “reexamine the business case” for the move. Appearing on the Today Programme just now, Donelan claimed she’s “listening” – although it’s not clear to whom – and will announce a final decision soon:

“As the Prime Minister said, we do need to reexamine the business case and that’s certainly what I’m doing… we’re looking especially at the business case for the sale of Channel 4 and making sure that we still agree with that decision, and that’s what I’m doing… I’m the type of politician that bases their decisions on evidence, that bases their decisions on listening, and that is what I will be doing over the coming weeks… I will be looking at the business case and announcing in due course.”

Which sounds a lot like kicking the sale into the tall grass…

Donelan also reiterated her plan to pare back the “legal but harmful” provision in the Online Safety Bill to “ensure we’ve got the balance right” on freedom of speech. With conference recess looming, she hasn’t got long. It’s going to be a busy four days in Parliament…