Ian Levy Takes Mourning Off

The death of the Queen has proved a sad time for many, with some being more affected than others. Following Guido’s prior revelation that MPs Victoria Atkins and Alex Davies-Jones had taken last Friday off from all but non-urgent casework, we can now add Ian Levy’s name to the list. The Blyth Valley MP had the following response to constituency casework:

Ian is clear that he will respond to “urgent” casework, but not responding to policy or attending events doesn’t leave much when it comes to responsibilities. This is all as “a mark of respect” for the late monarch, because of course there is nothing Queen Elizabeth hated more than public service and duty…