Why Should Parliament’s Bars Close?

Performative anger is spreading on Twitter like a new Covid variant. Partly thanks to an Adam Boulton tweet, a photo of parliament’s terrace supposedly showing MPs and staffers drinking while the late Queen lies in state just down the corridor has prompted questions about decorum. Guido was surprised to see the photo, not least because Strangers appeared closed on Tuesday night, though no messages about the bars closing this week have been posted on the parliamentary intranet. Why should the bars close? Pubs are just about the only thing staying open next Monday, and it’s not like the Queen was opposed to a tipple…

Perhaps given a recent spate of Standards Committee reports into sleaze and poor behaviour by MPs, the most controversial aspect is that the parliamentary authorities chose to put the under-18s choirboys’ changing room in the male loos directly opposite Strangers’ bar.

Which risks putting temptation right in front of drunken MPs…