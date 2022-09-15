King Charles’s Climate Change Concordat with Macron

The new King has taken time from his busy schedule to catch-up with world leaders, with one in particular catching Guido’s attention. On a call yesterday to Emmanuel Macron, the French President committed to working with Charles to deal with common challenges “starting with the protection of the climate and the planet“. Co-conspirators will of course be aware of Charles’s meddling record on the environment and this does not augur well for the continued neutrality of the constitutional monarchy. From now on Charles should restrict his political views to his conversations with his plants. The King seems to be under the illusion that his environmental ideas are non-political…