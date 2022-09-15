Roskomnadzor Blocks Order-Order.com from Russian Internet

The Balashovsky District Court actually followed through on their threat: Guido’s been banned in Russia. According to the ‘Unified Register’ of Roskomnadzor (the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media), order-order.com was blacklisted the same day Guido received an email from the court telling him to take down an unflattering story from 2014.

It turns out telling the Russia’s Roskomnadzor to “go f*ck yourself“ didn’t do much to placate them. So farewell to our 100 or so monthly Russian readers…