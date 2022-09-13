Plaid Leader Insists Prince of Wales Title “A Decision for Wales” as 20,000 Sign Angry Petition

While the Queen’s death might’ve postponed the football, it’s done little to cool temperatures over Welsh independence. With Prince William inheriting the Prince of Wales title last week, thousands of furious Welsh nationalists have signed a change.org petition demanding he be stripped of the title “out of respect for Wales” given its symbolism of “historical oppression“. Now Plaid leader – and Mark Drakeford’s right-hand man – Adam Price has waded in to pour fuel on the fire:

“I welcome what the First Minister, Mark Drakeford, had to say on the question of an investiture. I’ve seen stories in the London press that an investiture is going to happen and I think that a line is crossed because that gives the Prince of Wales a quasi-official status in Welsh life. I think that’s a decision that we in Wales should make in a time when we’re living in a modern democratic Wales – it’s a decision we need to make here before any announcement is made […] I’m a republican, and there is sensitivity and pain around the [Prince of Wales] title for many of us…”

At the time of going to pixel, the petition has 21,673 signatures. For reference, it’s been 715 years since the first Prince of Wales was appointed by the English monarch…