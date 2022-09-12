Government Will Struggle to Pass Energy Legislation with Current Recess Plans

For those of us hoping politics might get back up to speed after the turgid summer recess, the death of Queen poured cold water on those delusions. On Thursday the announcement of the most expensive fiscal plan in modern political history wasn’t covered in most papers until at least page 30, and we shouldn’t expect any non-royal news in the next week.

Parliament is not sitting until two days after the Queen’s funeral, meaning the widely expected ’emergency fiscal event’ is now expected to not go ahead on Wednesday 21 st .

. LibDem conference, scheduled for the 18 th , has been fully cancelled. Tory and Labour, however, are currently expected to go ahead…

, has been fully cancelled. The New Statesman reports that political parties are reportedly in talks about an early return of MPs after conference season, potentially bringing its end forward by a week to the 11th October.

While the emergency fiscal event (née budget) a week on Wednesday has been postponed, there’s still a need to get some energy legislation through before October. While lots of the energy support package will be negotiated between government and energy firms, legislation does have to be passed. It’s not clear how this can be done if the current conference recess start date were to be maintained as it. No word from government sources on expected changes to recess plans. It’s going to be very tight getting the fiscal house in order between the 22nd and the 1st October…