Liz Begins Announcing No. 10 Team
Liz Truss has begun building her Number 10 team ahead of her Cabinet reshuffle this afternoon, with Steven Swinford getting the briefing. Here’s how it’s shaping up:
- Mark Fullbrook – chief of staff
- Ruth Porter – special adviser
- Adam Jones – political director of communications
- Simon McGee – director of communications
- Jason Stein – special adviser, political
- lain Carter – director of strategy
- Jamie Hope – director of policy
- Jamie Harries – deputy director policy
- Matt Sinclair – chief economic adviser, policy unit Shabir Merali – economic adviser, policy unit
- Caroline Elsom – health adviser, policy unit
- Alex Boyd – energy, policy unit
- John Bew – foreign affairs
- Sophie Jarvis – political secretary
- Chris Jenkins – legal/ constitutional affairs
- Nick Catsaras – PPS to PM
Guido’s beginning to populate the newly-cleared out SpAd list, reflecting the news that the Policy Unit, Data Unit, Legislative Affairs and Delivery Unit have now been moved out of Downing Street and into the Cabinet Office’s ‘Economic & Domestic Secretariat’. See the list in full below: