Liz Begins Announcing No. 10 Team

Liz Truss has begun building her Number 10 team ahead of her Cabinet reshuffle this afternoon, with Steven Swinford getting the briefing. Here’s how it’s shaping up:

Mark Fullbrook – chief of staff

Ruth Porter – special adviser

Adam Jones – political director of communications

Simon McGee – director of communications

Jason Stein – special adviser, political

lain Carter – director of strategy

Jamie Hope – director of policy

Jamie Harries – deputy director policy

Matt Sinclair – chief economic adviser, policy unit Shabir Merali – economic adviser, policy unit

Caroline Elsom – health adviser, policy unit

Alex Boyd – energy, policy unit

John Bew – foreign affairs

Sophie Jarvis – political secretary

Chris Jenkins – legal/ constitutional affairs

Nick Catsaras – PPS to PM

Guido’s beginning to populate the newly-cleared out SpAd list, reflecting the news that the Policy Unit, Data Unit, Legislative Affairs and Delivery Unit have now been moved out of Downing Street and into the Cabinet Office’s ‘Economic & Domestic Secretariat’. See the list in full below: