Hoyle Beefing Up Parliamentary Security After Extinction Rebellion Protest

Lindsay Hoyle has announced Parliamentary security will be tightened following Extinction Rebellion’s protest in the Commons last week:

“Given the number of protests and campaigns planned over the coming fortnight, and drawing on the events of Friday, the parliamentary security and MPS have adjusted their posture accordingly. You will all understand why I cannot go into what details and what processes are being put in place […]The right of protest is a fundamental principle of our democracy, however, the rights to peaceful protest do not extend to unlawful activity.”

The loons somehow peeled away from an official tour last Friday and superglued themselves to the Speaker’s chair. How they managed to smuggle glue and protest banners through the airport security scanners without detection remains to be answered. Hoyle doing his best to fix a sticky situation…