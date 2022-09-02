Campaign Update: And That Is That, The End

Good Friday morning. It’s the final day of the Tory leadership election, with the ballot deadline at 5pm today. It’s been a long and entirely predictable, ride. We’ll know the new PM on Monday…

We really are upto the dregs of stories this morning, in fact here’s a question: can you, off the top of your head, name a single scoop that’s had an impact on how members voted?

Today’s Liz stories consist of a Times profile on the likely next PM, which features anecdotes about her time at Oxford, including that she once told a fellow student “I hope you drown in Nuffield Pond.” The student group in question counts King No. 10 SpAd Sheridan Westlake among its members.

A poll for the i finds that at the end of the tediously long campaign, voters think Sir Keir would be the best PM versus, Liz and Rishi, though Liz comes out on top of Rishi.

OpenDemocracy has opted to give Liz a helping hand by revealing she’s close to some of SW1’s soundest think tanks, and may even be being persuaded into adopting free market policies. An absolute scandal, obviously.

Anyone with Liz Truss on tweet alert last night will have noted she’s asked her MP backers to put out one final endorsement tweet, with 32 retweets coming through in a matter of minutes.

If you thought Liz stories were thin on the ground you should see coverage of Rishi.

At a leadership dinner last night, ex MP Simon Danczuk reported “Fair to say Liz Truss made a victory speech, whilst Rishi Sunak made a losing speech.” Interesting attendance from an ex-Labour MP given the evening was supposed to be for Tory donors and candidates…

Rishi came under renewed fire over allegations of lockdown revisionism from ex-No. 10 spin doctor Lee Cain, who wrote a Spectator op-ed claiming he is attempting to “rewrite history” by claiming that he had been a lone voice of resistance in Government to lockdown measures.

Bookies Odds (Previous in Brackets):