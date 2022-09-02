BBC Promoting ‘How to Talk to a Denier’ Climate Activism

The BBC has decided its role as an impartial public broadcaster is now secondary to impersonating 38 Degrees’ political activism. The broadcaster is currently ‘promoting’ – in other words, paying for – this tweet to appear on British users’ timelines:

“Climate change: How to talk to a denier”. The article itself, written by the BBC’s Climate Disinformation reporters, is full of anecdotes of people saving “very smart” family members from climate change denial. Why is this sort of thing the job of a publicly-funded broadcaster? The story contains no facts or data – just people slapping themselves on the back for how clever they are.

Guido has contacted the BBC Press Office for comment. Rest assured, he will be FOI’ing the cost of the promotion…