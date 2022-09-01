Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week: Owen Jones vs Steve Bray

Owen Jones has laced up his gloves and returned to the Twitter Bitch Fight arena for another bout. This time, in the blue and gold corner, it’s professional nuisance Steve Bray. Let battle commence.

The opening bell rang when Owen claimed “none of the FBPE types” had intervened when he was being heckled by Tommy Robinson’s goons outside Millbank in 2019. Here’s Owen’s own footage from that day…

Just met some lovely Tommy Robinson fans and I’d love for you to get to know them too pic.twitter.com/iRom8GavNy — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) January 7, 2019

Bray, who’s not exactly known for keeping quiet, piped up to say the FBPE crew had actually come to Owen’s rescue. Steve himself apparently even offered a reassuring hand once it was over, like the hero he really is:

For the record I am 100% certain that members of SODEM & as you call them 'FBPE types' did intervene and assist you. Afterwards, I even asked you if you were OK or if there was anything we could do to help you! https://t.co/d3yhX4YrQ7 — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) September 1, 2022

Jones remembers things slightly differently, though…

Don’t gaslight me over my own experiences of being hounded by fascists?



The whole thing was filmed and ends with me entering 4 Millbank.



So can you withdraw and apologise for implying I’m a liar, please? https://t.co/SQ3QvppBKv — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) September 1, 2022

Rather than apologising, Bray switched gears. Now, instead of offering a supporting hand, he’s insisting his own encounters with protesters were far worse anyway…

What you had for a couple of minutes...we had for over 3 months, I won't be apologising. Your filming doesn't start at the beginning! — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) September 1, 2022

Obviously that didn’t land well with Owen. The fight continues…

Your tweet clearly implies I'm a liar, and I started filming almost exactly at the start, the fact you refuse to say "oh ok sorry I was wrong" is all anybody needs to know about you. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) September 1, 2022

The back-and-forth parrying goes on for a while longer, until Bray eventually lands the final blow in suggesting Owen’s footage simply didn’t capture the FBPE-ers bravery, and rather than continuing the fight, he’s just going to block Jones instead.

Sorry for this everyone but I'm blocking this 🥱now. — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) September 1, 2022

As always, Guido leaves it to co-conspirators to determine the winner…