Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week: Owen Jones vs Steve Bray

Owen Jones has laced up his gloves and returned to the Twitter Bitch Fight arena for another bout. This time, in the blue and gold corner, it’s professional nuisance Steve Bray. Let battle commence.

The opening bell rang when Owen claimed “none of the FBPE types” had intervened when he was being heckled by Tommy Robinson’s goons outside Millbank in 2019. Here’s Owen’s own footage from that day…

Bray, who’s not exactly known for keeping quiet, piped up to say the FBPE crew had actually come to Owen’s rescue. Steve himself apparently even offered a reassuring hand once it was over, like the hero he really is:

Jones remembers things slightly differently, though…

Rather than apologising, Bray switched gears. Now, instead of offering a supporting hand, he’s insisting his own encounters with protesters were far worse anyway…

Obviously that didn’t land well with Owen. The fight continues…

The back-and-forth parrying goes on for a while longer, until Bray eventually lands the final blow in suggesting Owen’s footage simply didn’t capture the FBPE-ers bravery, and rather than continuing the fight, he’s just going to block Jones instead.

As always, Guido leaves it to co-conspirators to determine the winner…
