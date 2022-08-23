Aussie PM Albanese Goaded into Downing Beer by Crowd

After the Finnish PM was caught partying over the weekend, it seems the new Australian PM Anthony Albanese is also joining in the international party atmosphere. The Sydney crowd was in high spirits on Monday night when they spotted their commander-in-chief at a Gang of Youths concert, an atmosphere that only improved when he gave into chants and downed his pint for them. Admittedly he’s got a long way to go before he reaches the beer-swigging notoriety of his predecessor Bob Hawke, who whilst at Oxford notoriously sculled a yard of beer in just eleven seconds. Liz will be counting down the days until she can join the international club of party-loving PMs…