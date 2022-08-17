Scottish Nationalists Throw Eggs, Spit at Pensioners and Call BBC Reporter “Scum”

Scottish separatists protesting outside the Tory husting venue in Perth greeted members arriving with signs reading “TORY SCUM OUT” and “Liz Truss is a fanny”. Not content with just throwing eggs at members, as reported by Bloomberg, Tory MP Andrew Bowie claimed protestors had been seen “spitting at pensioners”. Guido overheard one live streaming nationalist joke he hoped the eggs were “frozen”.

Protestors were also condemned for abusing BBC Scotland reporter James Cook, calling him a “liar”, “scum” and a “traitor” in now-deleted footage.

SNP MPs David Linden and Stewart McDonald both condemned the scenes, the former tweeting that “If anyone of them is found to be an @theSNP member, then they should be chucked out immediately.”


All in all a great advert for the independence movement…

 mdi-timer August 17 2022 @ 09:09 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments