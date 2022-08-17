Scottish Nationalists Throw Eggs, Spit at Pensioners and Call BBC Reporter “Scum”

Scottish separatists protesting outside the Tory husting venue in Perth greeted members arriving with signs reading “TORY SCUM OUT” and “Liz Truss is a fanny”. Not content with just throwing eggs at members, as reported by Bloomberg, Tory MP Andrew Bowie claimed protestors had been seen “spitting at pensioners”. Guido overheard one live streaming nationalist joke he hoped the eggs were “frozen”.

Eggs being thrown, spitting at pensioners. The good old "tory scum" banner out...Good to see @NicolaSturgeon's civic and joyous nationalism in action in Perth tonight. — Andrew Bowie MP (@AndrewBowie_MP) August 16, 2022

Protestors were also condemned for abusing BBC Scotland reporter James Cook, calling him a “liar”, “scum” and a “traitor” in now-deleted footage.

I see the person who shared the video of the horrible abuse received by the BBC journalist from nationalists today has now deleted it. Here it is. pic.twitter.com/1iEC3GVuwP — Blair McDougall (@blairmcdougall) August 16, 2022

SNP MPs David Linden and Stewart McDonald both condemned the scenes, the former tweeting that “If anyone of them is found to be an @theSNP member, then they should be chucked out immediately.”

This also applies to our opponents. Demanding decency should be blind to political affiliation, but too often they dish it out without calling it out amongst their own side. Grow a spine. — Stewart McDonald MP (@StewartMcDonald) August 16, 2022

All in all a great advert for the independence movement…